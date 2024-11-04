Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $234,000 Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 76.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 104.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRI opened at $164.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12-month low of $122.78 and a 12-month high of $176.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.73.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 33.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRI. National Bank Financial raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $164.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.56.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

