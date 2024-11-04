First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Acquires 116 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,915,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,947,000 after purchasing an additional 790,684 shares during the period. 8 Knots Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC now owns 1,025,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,814,000 after purchasing an additional 438,033 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 713,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,981,000 after buying an additional 48,626 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 687,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,450,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,515,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total transaction of $2,926,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,234,465.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total transaction of $2,926,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,234,465.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Saumya Sutaria sold 86,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $13,314,311.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,688.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,203 shares of company stock valued at $20,378,757 over the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on THC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $174.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $156.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $173.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.65.

Tenet Healthcare Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:THC opened at $156.13 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.38 and its 200-day moving average is $142.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.58. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52 week low of $52.08 and a 52 week high of $171.20. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.15.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.60. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

