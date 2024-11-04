8,916 Shares in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Acquired by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Primo Water by 375.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Primo Water during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primo Water Price Performance

Shares of PRMW opened at $26.53 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. Primo Water Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.57 and a fifty-two week high of $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Primo Water Dividend Announcement

Primo Water ( NYSE:PRMW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Primo Water had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $485.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Primo Water Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. Primo Water’s payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on PRMW. StockNews.com lowered shares of Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. William Blair began coverage on Primo Water in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

Primo Water Profile

(Free Report)

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

Featured Stories

