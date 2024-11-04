First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. reduced its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,512 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in GoDaddy by 60.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 866.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 9,266 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $806,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,382,000 after acquiring an additional 6,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 175,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,788,000 after acquiring an additional 19,113 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoDaddy Price Performance

NYSE GDDY opened at $163.36 on Monday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.12 and a 52 week high of $171.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. GoDaddy had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 267.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

GDDY has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.16, for a total value of $164,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 186,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,637,509.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Sigal Zarmi sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total transaction of $63,044.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,620.21. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.16, for a total value of $164,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 186,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,637,509.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,744 shares of company stock valued at $4,089,571. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

