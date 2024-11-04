Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $219,000 Stock Holdings in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,642 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Haleon were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Haleon in the second quarter worth $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Haleon in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Haleon by 66.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA raised its position in Haleon by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Haleon alerts:

Haleon Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HLN opened at $9.73 on Monday. Haleon plc has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.23 and its 200-day moving average is $9.26. The company has a market capitalization of $44.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Haleon had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 9.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Haleon plc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on HLN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Haleon from $9.90 to $10.95 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Haleon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Haleon to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Haleon in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Haleon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.95.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HLN

Haleon Profile

(Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.