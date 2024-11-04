Financial Advocates Investment Management Increases Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Sanofi by 113.8% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,943,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164,092 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in Sanofi by 1,153.1% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,506,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,605,000 after buying an additional 2,306,286 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Sanofi by 19.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,594,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,017,000 after buying an additional 1,370,232 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in Sanofi by 43.1% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,951,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,023,000 after buying an additional 1,190,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 26.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,214,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,950,000 after acquiring an additional 673,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Stock Up 0.7 %

SNY opened at $53.27 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.05. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $58.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.59 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on SNY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Argus upped their price objective on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNY

About Sanofi

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.