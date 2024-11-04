Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases New Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 710 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GD. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 241.7% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 1,144.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GD. Seaport Res Ptn lowered General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $331.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $309.00 to $306.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $317.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.69.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $406,626.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,515.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $292.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $300.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.18. The stock has a market cap of $80.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.61. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $238.31 and a one year high of $313.11.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.13). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 13.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.26%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

