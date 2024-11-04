abrdn plc Sells 3,965 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

abrdn plc lowered its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,965 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $3,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LW. City State Bank raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 357.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 135.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $77.09 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.39. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.99 and a twelve month high of $111.88.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 33.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on LW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Consumer Edge downgraded Lamb Weston from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Lamb Weston from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.22.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

