Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 788.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,371,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,444,000 after buying an additional 1,217,217 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,022,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,007,000 after acquiring an additional 30,027 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 2,557.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 651,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,516,000 after acquiring an additional 627,233 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 22.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 613,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,600,000 after purchasing an additional 113,626 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 51.6% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 422,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,095,000 after purchasing an additional 143,932 shares during the period.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of GSY opened at $50.12 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.05. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.69 and a fifty-two week high of $50.37.

About Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

