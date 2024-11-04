Financial Advocates Investment Management Takes $228,000 Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.90.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.55, for a total transaction of $781,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 250,384 shares in the company, valued at $65,237,551.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.55, for a total transaction of $781,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 250,384 shares in the company, valued at $65,237,551.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 40,524 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.12, for a total transaction of $10,541,102.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,726,870.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,999 shares of company stock worth $16,580,166 in the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

NYSE:TRV opened at $245.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $55.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $239.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.60. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $165.84 and a one year high of $269.55.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.45. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 17.69%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 18.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.54%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

