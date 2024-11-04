Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 145,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,746 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Catalent were worth $8,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Catalent by 7.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Catalent by 106.1% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Catalent by 58.1% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. acquired a new stake in Catalent during the third quarter worth approximately $583,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Catalent by 10.7% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTLT. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Catalent in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.83.

In related news, insider David Mcerlane sold 1,994 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total value of $119,580.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,304 shares in the company, valued at $2,177,150.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $58.73 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.98. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.38 and a 1-year high of $61.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.16.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.13. Catalent had a negative net margin of 22.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

