US Bancorp DE Sells 4,956 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,956 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $7,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.40.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE DAL opened at $58.39 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.57 and a 12 month high of $59.19.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $173,128.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,635.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 19,490 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $1,077,017.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 121,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,739,564.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $173,128.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,635.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,921 shares of company stock worth $5,665,886. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

