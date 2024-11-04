First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Acquires 1,235 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,796 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KGC. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in Kinross Gold in the third quarter worth $2,372,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 0.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 852,306 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,920,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 9.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,708 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the third quarter valued at $2,315,000. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KGC shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Kinross Gold from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.15 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

NYSE:KGC opened at $9.98 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.61. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.22.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

