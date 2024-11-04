First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $393,000 Stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 31.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USFD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in US Foods by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 154,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,331,000 after buying an additional 58,534 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $547,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the first quarter worth $937,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on USFD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on US Foods from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on US Foods from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on US Foods from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on US Foods from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, US Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.82.

In other US Foods news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $579,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,132,225.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

US Foods stock opened at $61.44 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.78. US Foods Holding Corp. has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $63.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.66.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

