Meitav Investment House Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1,071.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 317,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 289,938 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $54,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Davis Rea LTD. bought a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 898.9% in the third quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 18,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 16,252 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 943.3% in the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 18,206 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 20,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 1,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Finally, Goldstone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at $819,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Broadcom from $2,000.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. William Blair started coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 150,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total transaction of $25,941,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,181,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,399,515.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,594,136.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 150,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total value of $25,941,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,181,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,399,515.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 311,080 shares of company stock worth $53,540,590. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $168.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $788.95 billion, a PE ratio of 146.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.03. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.00 and a 1 year high of $186.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 184.19%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

