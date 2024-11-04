Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires New Holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $68,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $31.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.61. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $20.86 and a 52-week high of $37.50.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Further Reading

