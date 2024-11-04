Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Stock Position Decreased by abrdn plc

abrdn plc decreased its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,376 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BEN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 11.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,889,477 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,008,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592,943 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 18,266.0% in the 1st quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 31,557,117 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $887,071,000 after buying an additional 31,385,293 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,095,390 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $158,582,000 after buying an additional 676,760 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,183,950 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $71,171,000 after purchasing an additional 54,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 250.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,450,190 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $54,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BEN. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

BEN opened at $20.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.02. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.94 and a 1 year high of $30.32.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 76.07%.

Insider Activity at Franklin Resources

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc sold 7,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $336,142.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,341.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Franklin Resources news, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.08 per share, with a total value of $1,908,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 89,308,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,704,000,303.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc sold 7,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $336,142.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,341.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 231,600 shares of company stock worth $4,537,637 and have sold 24,024 shares worth $1,051,375. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

