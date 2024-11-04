Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Amcor were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Amcor by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 79,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 7,814 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amcor during the first quarter worth about $428,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Amcor by 66.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 863,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,433,000 after purchasing an additional 344,409 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Amcor by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,353,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,379,000 after purchasing an additional 458,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,171,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,140,000 after buying an additional 176,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on AMCR. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Amcor in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.80 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Amcor from $10.50 to $10.80 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.10 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amcor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.94.

Amcor Stock Performance

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $10.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.13 and a 200 day moving average of $10.42. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $8.71 and a 12 month high of $11.48.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Amcor had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Amcor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.1275 dividend. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 94.34%.

Amcor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.