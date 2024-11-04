Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Holdings Lifted by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 898.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,252 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 1.0% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 943.3% in the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,473,000 after buying an additional 18,206 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 20,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 1,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth $819,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 921.0% during the third quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1,026.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 17,721 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 16,148 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $168.92 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.00 and a 12 month high of $186.42. The company has a market cap of $788.95 billion, a PE ratio of 146.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 184.19%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVGO. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $2,400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.54.

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,280 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total transaction of $3,591,588.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,744,366. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total transaction of $3,591,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 399,460 shares in the company, valued at $70,744,366. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $4,240,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 753,280 shares in the company, valued at $126,754,425.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 311,080 shares of company stock worth $53,540,590 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

