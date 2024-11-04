Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Bought by Focus Financial Network Inc.

Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TAP. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of TAP stock opened at $55.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $49.19 and a fifty-two week high of $69.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.43.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Molson Coors Beverage

About Molson Coors Beverage

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.