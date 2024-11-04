Focus Financial Network Inc. Has $370,000 Holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Focus Financial Network Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,117,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,114,000 after acquiring an additional 113,514 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 250,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 73,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,851,000 after acquiring an additional 8,080 shares in the last quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $91.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $978.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.14. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $70.70 and a 12-month high of $95.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.72.

About Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF

The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.

