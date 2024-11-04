Focus Financial Network Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Focus Financial Network Inc. cut its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 15.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 148.2% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 116,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,758,000 after buying an additional 69,313 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Moderna by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 56,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,676,000 after purchasing an additional 9,719 shares during the period. Tobam increased its position in Moderna by 121.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 27,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 15,249 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 149.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 85,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 295.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $42,985.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,440.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $42,985.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,505 shares in the company, valued at $571,440.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 1,321 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total transaction of $104,874.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,754. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,184 shares of company stock worth $238,531 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $54.63 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.99. The stock has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.69. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.26 and a 1 year high of $170.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.47) by $0.14. Moderna had a negative net margin of 116.18% and a negative return on equity of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.62) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MRNA shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Moderna from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Moderna in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $140.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.65.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

