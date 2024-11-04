Focus Financial Network Inc. Invests $210,000 in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Focus Financial Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. Quarry LP increased its position in VICI Properties by 780.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 254.4% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 363.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.11.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $31.44 on Monday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.08 and a 12 month high of $34.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.94.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were paid a $0.4325 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.07%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

