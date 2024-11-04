Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Raises Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,903 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,234 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.41.

Ford Motor Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of F opened at $10.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.15. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.49 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.61. The firm has a market cap of $40.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

