Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires Shares of 3,650 Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVUS. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 198.8% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 78,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,440,000 after purchasing an additional 52,021 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 233,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,217,000 after buying an additional 23,986 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC grew its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 708,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,941,000 after acquiring an additional 5,584 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

AVUS stock opened at $94.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.33. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $72.14 and a 12 month high of $97.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

