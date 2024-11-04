Financial Advocates Investment Management Makes New $257,000 Investment in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU)

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $64,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 135.8% in the second quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance

CGMU stock opened at $27.02 on Monday. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $27.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.10.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.0672 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Capital Group Municipal Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

