Financial Advocates Investment Management Lowers Holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA)

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $333,000.

Shares of DUSA stock opened at $41.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.56 million, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.22 and a 200 day moving average of $40.47.

The Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (DUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap stocks. The fund seeks long-term capital growth and capital preservation. DUSA was launched on Jan 11, 2017 and is managed by Davis.

