Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases 246 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $104.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.03. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.25 and a twelve month high of $110.31.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.77%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

