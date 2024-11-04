Financial Advocates Investment Management Raises Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Entergy were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Entergy in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Entergy by 2,172.7% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in Entergy during the third quarter worth $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Entergy by 423.8% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank increased its position in shares of Entergy by 93.7% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETR has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Argus upgraded shares of Entergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Entergy from $119.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Entergy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.96.

Entergy Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $144.79 on Monday. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $94.85 and a 12-month high of $156.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.71.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 9.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 55.05%.

Insider Activity at Entergy

In other Entergy news, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 11,472 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total transaction of $1,321,115.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,888 shares in the company, valued at $4,363,182.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 11,472 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total value of $1,321,115.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,363,182.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $72,018.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,731 shares in the company, valued at $18,092,241.93. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,610 shares of company stock worth $5,751,954. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

