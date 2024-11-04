Financial Advocates Investment Management Cuts Stock Position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 76,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IGF opened at $53.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.83. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $42.95 and a 1 year high of $55.32.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

