Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $336,000 Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vale were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 101,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 52,906 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Vale by 395.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,152,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,889,000 after buying an additional 5,707,969 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the first quarter worth about $1,379,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Vale by 10.4% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 5,398,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,690,000 after buying an additional 508,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,642,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,786 shares in the last quarter. 21.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VALE stock opened at $10.60 on Monday. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $16.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.61 billion. Vale had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 21.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Vale from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Vale from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vale in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Vale from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Vale from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

