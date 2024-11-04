Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Takes $300,000 Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BTI. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 113,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after buying an additional 23,626 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 19.5% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 74,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 12,150 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 186,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after buying an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $732,000. 21.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BTI has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised shares of British American Tobacco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

NYSE:BTI opened at $35.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.58. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $39.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.74.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

