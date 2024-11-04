Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires Shares of 1,366 Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 18.4% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 35,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,026,000 after buying an additional 5,458 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 422,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,935,000 after acquiring an additional 55,859 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,359,000. Finally, Burney Co. grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $218.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total transaction of $346,021.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,690.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $121,938.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,328 shares in the company, valued at $879,579.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total transaction of $346,021.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,690.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,296 shares of company stock valued at $1,713,098 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 1.7 %

BATS:CBOE opened at $210.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $209.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.56. The company has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 108.25 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, August 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

