New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $8,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ryder System during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Ryder System during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Ryder System during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 43.2% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ryder System during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of R opened at $147.50 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.71 and its 200 day moving average is $132.12. Ryder System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.94 and a fifty-two week high of $154.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.05. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.58 earnings per share. Ryder System’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on R. Stephens began coverage on shares of Ryder System in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ryder System has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.57.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

