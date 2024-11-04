New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $9.49 Million Position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 508,771 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,844 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Old National Bancorp worth $9,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONB. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 194.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1,766.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ONB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com lowered Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.43.

Old National Bancorp Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ ONB opened at $19.12 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.98. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $20.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $485.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.94%.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Featured Stories

