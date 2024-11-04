New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $9.91 Million Stock Holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,397 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $9,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Commvault Systems in the second quarter worth $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 124.8% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 353 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 70.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Commvault Systems in the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 140.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commvault Systems Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $155.69 on Monday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.43 and a 12-month high of $171.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.42 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.07.

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The firm had revenue of $233.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CVLT shares. Guggenheim cut shares of Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Commvault Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $164.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.29.

In other news, insider Gary Merrill sold 17,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total transaction of $2,621,414.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,251,342.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Gary Merrill sold 17,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total transaction of $2,621,414.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,251,342.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Allison Pickens sold 1,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $189,592.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,389.59. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

