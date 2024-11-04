Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CFLT. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Confluent from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Confluent from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded Confluent to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Confluent in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Confluent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.74.

Confluent stock opened at $26.22 on Thursday. Confluent has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $35.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of -23.62 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.62.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $250.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.98 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 38.35% and a negative return on equity of 34.05%. On average, analysts anticipate that Confluent will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $83,814.88. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 161,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,070.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $83,814.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 161,673 shares in the company, valued at $3,505,070.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rohan Sivaram sold 22,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $497,035.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 555,337 shares in the company, valued at $12,039,706.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 524,453 shares of company stock valued at $10,833,388 over the last 90 days. 13.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Confluent by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Confluent by 8.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Confluent by 40.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Resolute Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Confluent by 11.1% in the first quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 8,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

