Dine Brands Global (DIN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.07. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $206.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Dine Brands Global to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Dine Brands Global Stock Performance

Shares of DIN stock opened at $30.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $469.10 million, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.71. Dine Brands Global has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $52.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.21.

Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is 34.23%.

A number of research firms have commented on DIN. UBS Group lowered their price target on Dine Brands Global from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush raised Dine Brands Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dine Brands Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.43.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.