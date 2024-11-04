Head to Head Analysis: Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) vs. Alior Bank (OTCMKTS:ALORY)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) and Alior Bank (OTCMKTS:ALORY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria 1 1 1 1 2.50 Alior Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria 28.55% 17.26% 1.24% Alior Bank N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria $31.97 billion 1.84 $8.68 billion $1.74 5.80 Alior Bank N/A N/A N/A C$1.48 8.06

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has higher revenue and earnings than Alior Bank. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alior Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.0% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria beats Alior Bank on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance. It provides insurance and asset management business, including corporate, commercial, SME, payment systems, retail, private and investment banking, pension and life insurance, leasing, factoring, and brokerage. The company provides its products through online and mobile channels. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Bilbao, Spain.

About Alior Bank

Alior Bank S.A. provides banking products and services for individuals, businesses, and enterprises in Poland. The company offers personal and savings accounts; personal banking; investment products; credits and loans; mortgage products; cards; and insurance services. It also provides bills and cards, trade finance, deposits, treasury products, deposits and investment services, internet banking, and operating and financial leasing services, as well as issues commercial bonds. In addition, the company offers retirement pension products and investments fund services; and operates currency trading platforms. Alior Bank S.A. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Poland.

