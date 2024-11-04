Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Stake Lessened by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lowered its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,217 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 5.4% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,326 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $8,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 4.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,265 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 73.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,254 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 68.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,456 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter worth $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LPX. StockNews.com raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.56.

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $100.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.36 and its 200-day moving average is $92.27. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $55.06 and a 52-week high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $814.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 16.91%.

Insider Activity at Louisiana-Pacific

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total value of $245,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,791.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total value of $245,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,791.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $76,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,787,668.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,900 shares of company stock worth $3,368,774. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Further Reading

