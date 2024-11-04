Head to Head Review: CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) versus RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCMKTS:RKFL)

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) and RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCMKTS:RKFL – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares CleanSpark and RocketFuel Blockchain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CleanSpark -46.31% -3.64% -3.39% RocketFuel Blockchain N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

CleanSpark has a beta of 4.19, suggesting that its share price is 319% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RocketFuel Blockchain has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CleanSpark $168.41 million 15.51 -$136.59 million N/A N/A RocketFuel Blockchain $200,000.00 3.36 -$3.78 million N/A N/A

This table compares CleanSpark and RocketFuel Blockchain”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

RocketFuel Blockchain has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CleanSpark.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.1% of CleanSpark shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.2% of RocketFuel Blockchain shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of CleanSpark shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.7% of RocketFuel Blockchain shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CleanSpark and RocketFuel Blockchain, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CleanSpark 0 1 5 0 2.83 RocketFuel Blockchain 0 0 0 0 N/A

CleanSpark currently has a consensus price target of $21.42, suggesting a potential upside of 107.53%. Given CleanSpark’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe CleanSpark is more favorable than RocketFuel Blockchain.

Summary

CleanSpark beats RocketFuel Blockchain on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc. in November 2016. CleanSpark, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

About RocketFuel Blockchain

RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. provides payment and check-out systems for shoppers on e-commerce sites using cryptocurrencies, bitcoin, and direct bank transfers. It also offers payout solutions, cross-border B2B transfer solutions, and other solutions, as well as invoicing and crypto payments services. The company has a strategic partnership with ACI Worldwide, Inc. to offer the cryptocurrency payment solution available to customers through ACI portals. RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

