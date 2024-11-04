Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.17.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total value of $4,625,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,284,951.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,629 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $416,563.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,571.71. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 50,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total transaction of $4,625,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,284,951.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,510 shares of company stock valued at $7,108,005. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 494,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,948,000 after acquiring an additional 96,982 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,221,000. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 780,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,920,000 after acquiring an additional 198,200 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter worth approximately $889,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1,077.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 49,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,698,000 after acquiring an additional 45,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

IR stock opened at $93.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.50. The company has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Ingersoll Rand has a 12 month low of $62.12 and a 12 month high of $102.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.90%.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

