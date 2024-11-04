First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $388,000 Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 45.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,620 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $629,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 25,821 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,917 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $7,537,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 2,640 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,030 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXPE shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $137.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.54.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,163.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,829,740. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,163.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,829,740. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total value of $1,502,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 208,505 shares in the company, valued at $31,319,536.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,390,191 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $159.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.19 and a 12-month high of $164.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.71 and its 200 day moving average is $132.08.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 6.09%. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

