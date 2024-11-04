Royalty Pharma (RPRX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Royalty Pharma to post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The business had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Royalty Pharma to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Royalty Pharma Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of RPRX stock opened at $27.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 9.35 and a current ratio of 9.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.97 and its 200-day moving average is $27.57. Royalty Pharma has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $31.66. The stock has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.47.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 74.34%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Royalty Pharma from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Royalty Pharma

About Royalty Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.