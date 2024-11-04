Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $241.88.

HII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $226.00 to $194.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

HII opened at $189.23 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $260.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.86. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 1 year low of $184.29 and a 1 year high of $299.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($1.28). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Ingalls Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter worth about $1,769,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 950.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,208,000 after purchasing an additional 34,792 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,517,000 after purchasing an additional 11,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,821,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Stories

