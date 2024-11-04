Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $215.63.

OLED has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $208.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $189.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Universal Display from $242.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Universal Display from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OLED

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Universal Display Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 766.2% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 12,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 11,378 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Olympiad Research LP grew its holdings in Universal Display by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 2,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Display by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLED stock opened at $180.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $201.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.22. Universal Display has a 12 month low of $138.60 and a 12 month high of $237.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.43.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.21. Universal Display had a net margin of 36.98% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $161.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Universal Display’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Display will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.13%.

About Universal Display

(Get Free Report

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.