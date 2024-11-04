Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $215.63.
OLED has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $208.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $189.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Universal Display from $242.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Universal Display from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.
Shares of OLED stock opened at $180.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $201.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.22. Universal Display has a 12 month low of $138.60 and a 12 month high of $237.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.43.
Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.21. Universal Display had a net margin of 36.98% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $161.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Universal Display’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Display will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.13%.
Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.
