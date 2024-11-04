CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Bought by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 32.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS raised its position in CarMax by 10.0% during the second quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in CarMax by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its position in CarMax by 4.1% during the second quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in CarMax by 12.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on CarMax from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded CarMax to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.73.

CarMax stock opened at $72.30 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.68. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.73 and a 12 month high of $88.22.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). CarMax had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

