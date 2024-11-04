Analysts Set Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) PT at $158.33

Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $158.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CIGI shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Institutional Trading of Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Colliers International Group by 575.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Colliers International Group by 3,377.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Colliers International Group by 252.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Tobam lifted its stake in Colliers International Group by 185.5% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Colliers International Group stock opened at $151.94 on Wednesday. Colliers International Group has a 1 year low of $83.38 and a 1 year high of $156.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 51.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.93.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). Colliers International Group had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 23.60%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Colliers International Group will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

