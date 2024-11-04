Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $190.57.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Nucor from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Nucor from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Nucor from $170.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Argus raised Nucor to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total value of $1,321,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,499,436. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nucor by 94.2% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth about $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 129.0% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NUE opened at $143.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.54. The company has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Nucor has a 52-week low of $133.42 and a 52-week high of $203.00.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. Nucor had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 20.87%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

