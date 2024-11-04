First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Increases Stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 30.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Exelixis by 1,651.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,774,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,278 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 90,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 28,126 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 27,102,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $608,993,000 after buying an additional 424,000 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 155.8% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 100,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 60,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,281,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Exelixis from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Exelixis to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Exelixis from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Exelixis from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.44.

Exelixis Trading Up 2.8 %

Exelixis stock opened at $34.12 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.30. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $34.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.51.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Exelixis had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 22.43%. The firm had revenue of $539.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Exelixis

In other news, EVP Dana Aftab sold 1,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total value of $36,486.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 498,945 shares in the company, valued at $15,666,873. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Maria C. Freire sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $219,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 91,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,417,145.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Aftab sold 1,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total value of $36,486.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 498,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,666,873. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 354,020 shares of company stock worth $9,386,366 over the last quarter. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exelixis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.